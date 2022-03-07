Russia Declares Malta A ‘Hostile Nation’ Along With Several Other Countries

Russia has included Malta on a long list of countries it considers as “hostile” nations.

The list includes all EU member states, along with the UK, the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Switzerland, Japan, Ukraine and Taiwan (China).

It was drafted as part of a decree establishing temporary procedures for Russian citizens and businesses for fulfilling obligations to certain foreign creditors. Russians will now be able to repay debts to foreign creditors from the “hostile” list in rubles, at the daily exchange set by the central bank.