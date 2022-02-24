Russia Launches ‘Full-Scale Invasion’, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Warns
Ukraine warned that Russia has launched a “full-scale invasion” of the country, urging the world to respond swiftly.
“Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine,” the country’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said. “Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes. This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now.”
He urged the world to impose “devastating” sanctions on Russia, including related to the SWIFT banking system, to “fully isolate Russia by all means, in all formats”, and to provide Ukraine with weapons, financial assistance and humanitarian assistance.
US President Joe Biden said the prayers of the world are with the people of Ukraine as they suffer “an unprovoked and unjustified attack” by Russia.
“President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering,” he said. “Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable.”
European Parliament President Roberta Metsola condemned the attack and pledged that the Kremlin will be held accountable.
“In these dark hours, our thoughts are with Ukraine and the innocent women, men and children as they face this unprovoked attack and fear for their lives,” she said.
We strongly condemn Russia´s unjustified attack on #Ukraine.
In these dark hours, our thoughts are with Ukraine and the innocent women, men and children as they face this unprovoked attack and fear for their lives.
We will hold the Kremlin accountable.
— Roberta Metsola (@EP_President) February 24, 2022
Media reports state that military command centres in Kyiv and Kharkiv have been struck by missiles and that Russian troops have landed in the southern port cities of Odessa and Mariupol.
Multiple reports also quote Ukrainian officials as warning troops from Belarus, to Ukraine’s north, are joining in the Russian attack.
Putin has warned that “a hostile anti-Russia is being created on our historic lands.”
“We have taken the decision to conduct a special military operation,” he said, insisting his goal was the “demilitarisation and denazification” of Ukraine and that Russia doesn’t intend to occupy the country.
He warned other nations that if they “consider interfering from the outside”, they “will face consequences greater than any you have faced in history”.
“All relevant decisions have been taken. I hope you hear me,” he said.