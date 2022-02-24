Russia Launches ‘Full-Scale Invasion’, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Warns

Ukraine warned that Russia has launched a “full-scale invasion” of the country, urging the world to respond swiftly.

“Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine,” the country’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said. “Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes. This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now.”

He urged the world to impose “devastating” sanctions on Russia, including related to the SWIFT banking system, to “fully isolate Russia by all means, in all formats”, and to provide Ukraine with weapons, financial assistance and humanitarian assistance.

US President Joe Biden said the prayers of the world are with the people of Ukraine as they suffer “an unprovoked and unjustified attack” by Russia.