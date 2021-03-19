Spain Legalises Euthanasia, Becomes Sixth Country In The World To Do So

Spain has become the fourth country in Europe and the sixth country in the world to legalise euthanasia after passing a law yesterday.

Spain’s lower house of parliament voted in favour of the law, which allows people to end their lives if they “suffer a serious or incurable disease or a serious, chronic and incapacitating condition,” which causes them “intolerable suffering”.

The law caters for both euthanasia, the direct administration of a substance by a medical professional, and medically assisted suicide, whereby a medical professional prescribes a substance to the patient to cause their own death.

Prior to this law, which is set to take effect in June, helping somebody to die in Spain carried a maximum imprisonment sentence of up to ten years.