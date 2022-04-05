‘Stand Up For Ukraine’: Celebrities To Join Global Social Media Rally In Solidarity With Ukraine

The European Commission and the Government of Canada announced the launch of a global campaign to raise funding in support of people fleeing the invasion of Ukraine, in partnership with the international advocacy organisation, Global Citizen. The “Stand Up For Ukraine” global social media rally was organised with the aim to mobilise governments, institutions, artists, companies and individuals to direct billions of funding to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine and refugees from conflicts worldwide, such as Yemen, South Sudan and Afghanistan. The social media rally will take place this Friday and Saturday, with the participation of many of the world’s top artists, athletes, entertainers and advocates. Amongst these are The Weeknd, Billy Joel, Elton John, Stevie Nicks, Gloria Steinem, Ozzy Osbourne, Celine Dion, Chris Rock, Red Hot Chili Peppers, U2, Billie Eilish and many more. You can find the full list of celebrities who have pledged to take part here.

This campaign is the run-up to a pledging event in Warsaw which will take place this Saturday, bringing together President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, as well as the Polish President Andrzej Duda. Together, the Stand Up for Ukraine rally and pledging event aim to raise billions of dollars to support the United Nations’ flash funding appeal which it launched at the beginning of March to assist four million refugees who fled Ukraine and over six million people who were displaced within the country. According to UNICEF, nearly every second since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, one child from Ukraine becomes a refugee and is forced to flee their home.

Tensions in Europe have been increasing since the Russian invasion of Ukraine started on 24th February. According to the OHCHR, there have been 3,455 civilian casualties in the country, with 1,417 killed and 2,038 injured. These are official numbers, however, the actual figures may be considerably higher due to delays in reports. If you wish to help Ukraine from Malta, but don’t know how, check out these Maltese organisations who are collecting funds and supplies to send to Ukraine. Alternatively, you can donate directly to some of these foreign organisations, as well as find a list of different things you could do on this webpage. Will you be joining the social media rally?