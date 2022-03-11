The harrowing events and images coming out of Ukraine have displaced millions of people. With bombings and attacks forcing families to separate and flee their country, people around the world are wondering whatever they can do to help those in need. Russia has launched a “full-scale invasion” in Ukraine with the aims, according to Putin, being the “demilitarisation and denazification” of the country. With violent attacks on the capital of Kyiv, and various other Ukrainian cities, many are in need of resources as they move from place to place.

The first wave of people fleeing from the war arrived in Malta at the beginning of March and various Maltese charities, businesses, companies, organisations and even individuals have been collecting donations to send to Ukraine. If you want to help out straight away, we prepared a useful list for you to get started from Malta. In the meantime however, we’re working hard on a new initiative to get more people together to donate anything they can to Ukraine. So if you or someone you know, or an organisation are currently gathering donations be they monetary or in any other form, we want to hear from you! All you need to do is fill out this quick and easy form hereunder. We’ll be in touch with more details on the initiative in the coming days.

No matter whether you’re based in Malta or Gozo, and no matter the size or scope of your efforts, every contribution helps, and we’d love to see what you all have in store for those in need. Share this article to spread the word, and tag someone who’s gathering donations!