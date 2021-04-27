US Public Health Agency Relaxes Mask Rules For Fully Vaccinated People 

Fully vaccinated people don’t need to wear a mask outdoors if they’re walking, hiking or cycling alone, with members of their household or if they attend small outdoor gatherings, the US public health agency has announced.

However, the CDC said vaccinated people should continue wearing masks and maintaining a physical distance in large public spaces, indoor shopping malls and movie theatres, where the vaccination and health status of others would be unknown. It added that they should avoid medium and large gatherings, crowds and poorly ventilated spaces.

“The release of these new guidelines is a first step at helping fully vaccinated Americans resume activities they had stopped doing because of the pandemic, while being mindful of the potential risk of transmitting the virus to others,” the CDC said.

The use of masks outdoors has been under public debate in the USA, one of the world’s vaccination leaders, in recent weeks.

Statistics show that around 42% of Americans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In Malta, the figure stands at just over 48%.

Do you think Malta should announce similar rules?