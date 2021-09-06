Vaccinated Maltese Travellers Will Be Able To Travel To Canada Without Needing To Quarantine

From tomorrow, Canada will be welcoming fully vaccinated international travellers without the need to quarantine. Despite an upcoming fourth wave, the country will accept foreigners for non-essential travel upon providing a vaccination certificate and a negative PCR test. Canada had barred non-essential foreign travellers from entering the country since the start of the pandemic, making the measure a significant one. The Maltese health authorities, on the other hand, still aren’t allowing vaccinated Canadians to travel to Malta without quarantining 14 days. This summer, many Maltese-Canadians desperate to travel to Malta to see their loved ones and families pleaded for easing the restrictions towards fully vaccinated Canadians.

A Maltese-Canadian man hoped to be allowed into Malta in time for his 50th birthday to spend it with family in his hometown Rabat and visit his mum’s grave. A Canadian physician hadn’t seen his Maltese girlfriend for over a year, since the pandemic came with many travel restrictions. Many other Maltese-Canadians reached out to Lovin Malta with heartbreaking stories as a result of Malta not recognising the Canadian vaccine certificate, even though the country has an 80% vaccination rate and US vaccine passports are recognised. Last month, the health ministry said they were discussing the acceptance of the Canadian vaccine certificate. Up until today, there are still no updates on whether Malta will be accepting vaccinated Canadians anytime soon. Canadian-Maltese Ray Zarb asked: “What are Gauci and Fearne waiting for?” referring to Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci and Health Minister Chris Fearne. “My wife and I leave tonight from Toronto and arrive tomorrow evening. We’ll keep our fingers crossed that the Ministry of Health will at least consider reducing the duration of the quarantine period.”

Canada currently recognises vaccines manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson. There is no need for QR-coded vaccine reports, as vaccination documents are to be uploaded onto the ArriveCAN app. Beside having a vaccination certificate, travellers must also have a valid COVID-19 PCR test result taken no more than 72 hours before their scheduled flight. Rapid tests or antigen tests are not accepted. They also accept a previous positive test result taken between 14 and 180 days before departure to Canada. Do you know anyone affected by Malta not accepting Canadian vaccine certificates? Share this article with them