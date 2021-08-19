WATCH: Babies Passed Over Barbed Wire Outside Kabul Airport In Desperate Attempt To Flee Taliban

Shocking videos and images have emerged from outside Kabul Airport in Afghanistan showing children and babies being passed around in order to get to the gate of the airport. “People are so desperate to escape the Taliban that they’re passing babies and kids forward to the gate at #Kabul airport,” said Twitter user Matt Zeller alongside the footage.

People are so desperate to escape the #Taliban that they’re passing babies and kids forward to the gate at #Kabul airport. #kabulairport #AfghanEvac pic.twitter.com/6NSlIffrD1 — Matt Zeller (@mattczeller) August 18, 2021

Speaking to SkyNews, a senior officer said “It was terrible, women were throwing their babies over the razor wire, asking the soldiers to take them, and some got caught in the wire”.

Some mothers have resorted to throwing their babies over the barbed wire fences surrounding Kabul airport to British soldiers. Defence secretary Ben Wallace says "we can't just take a minor on their own", but says around 120 families are currently being loaded onto a plane pic.twitter.com/c6R5OZXwaJ — Sky News (@SkyNews) August 19, 2021