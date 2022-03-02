Watch: Ukrainian Eurovision Winner Spills Heart On Maltese TV And Warns Global Civilisation Under Threat

Ruslana is renowned for winning Ukraine’s first Eurovision Song Contest with her 2004 banger ‘Wild Dances’ but she had a more sombre message during an interview on Maltese TV tonight.

“For the first time my message to you isn’t ‘Go wild dancers’ but that Ukraine is on fire from Putin’s rockets,” Ruslana said during a remote interview on Topik this evening.

“This is the most dangerous moment in my life. I’m in the mountains, spending time helping organise a voluntary humanitarian movement.”

Describing the invasion of Ukraine as an “aggression on civilisation”, the singer expressed her fears that Putin could resort to using nuclear weapons.