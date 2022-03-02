Watch: Ukrainian Eurovision Winner Spills Heart On Maltese TV And Warns Global Civilisation Under Threat
Ruslana is renowned for winning Ukraine’s first Eurovision Song Contest with her 2004 banger ‘Wild Dances’ but she had a more sombre message during an interview on Maltese TV tonight.
“For the first time my message to you isn’t ‘Go wild dancers’ but that Ukraine is on fire from Putin’s rockets,” Ruslana said during a remote interview on Topik this evening.
“This is the most dangerous moment in my life. I’m in the mountains, spending time helping organise a voluntary humanitarian movement.”
Describing the invasion of Ukraine as an “aggression on civilisation”, the singer expressed her fears that Putin could resort to using nuclear weapons.
“I spoke to our Minister of Security and he said that right now Russian soldiers are trying to occupy nuclear energy infrastructure in Ukraine. If Putin’s rockets hit Chernobyl or other nuclear energy stations, it will be too late to save some things.”
“Large nuclear weapons know no borders and Putin is ready for that. He is destroying our cities without any prior warning and he wants to destroy Ukraine as an independent country.”
She urged people to keep on expressing solidarity with Ukraine and to inform any Russian nationals they know about what’s happening in her country to counter Putin’s information campaign.
“Russian people don’t know what’s going on exactly in Ukraine. Putin is using the news to personally announce that Nazis in Ukraine must be destroyed and that NATO wants to destroy Russia.”
This is Ruslana in better days on the Eurovision stage
