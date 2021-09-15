Welcome Back (Maltese-)Canadians! Malta Will Recognise Canada’s Vaccine Certificate As Of Friday

Malta will finally recognise Canadian vaccine certificates from this Friday, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced today.

And that will lead to many family reunions. Following heart-wrenching stories of Maltese-Canadians who couldn’t see their closest family members and loved ones, Malta’s Health Ministry shared the good news in today’s press conference.

“In recent weeks, we kept recognising more certificates through bilateral discussions. From this Friday, we will start accepting Canada’s certificate,” Fearne said.