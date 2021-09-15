Welcome Back (Maltese-)Canadians! Malta Will Recognise Canada’s Vaccine Certificate As Of Friday
Malta will finally recognise Canadian vaccine certificates from this Friday, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced today.
And that will lead to many family reunions. Following heart-wrenching stories of Maltese-Canadians who couldn’t see their closest family members and loved ones, Malta’s Health Ministry shared the good news in today’s press conference.
“In recent weeks, we kept recognising more certificates through bilateral discussions. From this Friday, we will start accepting Canada’s certificate,” Fearne said.
That means vaccinated Canadians will no longer need to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in Malta.
The recognition of Canadian certificates had been long-awaited, especially given the fact that the US’ certificate has been accepted since 19th July.
