WHO Gives A Shoutout To Malta After Donating 40,000 Covid Vaccines And Rapid Kits To Libya
World Health Organisation Regional Director Hans Kluge has personally thanked Malta for what he has described as an act of international solidarity.
“Thank you very much Chris Fearne and Malta government!” Kluge said in his post. “You show that international solidarity and national leadership go hand in hand: no one is safe until everyone is safe.”
The message came after Malta successfully donated a consignment of forty thousand COVID-19 vaccines and 40,000 rapid kits to Libya.
With a population of nearly seven million, Libya has only administered 764,233 vaccine doses as of last Monday.
The new gear can be utilised and help the Libyan population protect themselves against the virus which has killed 433 people in Malta.
WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has also personally thanked Malta for this consignment, which will be helping many vulnerable citizens of the war-stricken country.
Ghebreyesus had also previously appealed for booster doses not to be given until vulnerable and poorer countries have administered doses for the majority of their citizens. Some countries have already announced plans in the near future to start administering third doses to vulnerable citizens.
