WHO Gives A Shoutout To Malta After Donating 40,000 Covid Vaccines And Rapid Kits To Libya

World Health Organisation Regional Director Hans Kluge has personally thanked Malta for what he has described as an act of international solidarity.

“Thank you very much Chris Fearne and Malta government!” Kluge said in his post. “You show that international solidarity and national leadership go hand in hand: no one is safe until everyone is safe.”

The message came after Malta successfully donated a consignment of forty thousand COVID-19 vaccines and 40,000 rapid kits to Libya.