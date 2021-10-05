19 Memes To Help You Get Over Yesterday’s Social Media Blackout
Last night the world got to experience the blackout of all blackouts with Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp leaving up to 2.7 billion worldwide users without their digital fidget spinners for around seven hours.
Large numbers quickly turned to other platforms like Twitter, Linkedin, or Signal. Still, people still found the time to create some delicious memes to find the humorous side of the blackout.
Here are some of the best out there:
1. Twitter were the first to join the wave of banter, as it welcomed newcomers joining over from Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp.
hello literally everyone
— Twitter (@Twitter) October 4, 2021
2. McDonald’s also joined in, even taking food orders from Twitter, which ordered 59.6 million nuggets for those joining online.
3. Netflix compared the blackout to the Squid game.
When Instagram & Facebook are down. pic.twitter.com/mVFlVOOCOC
— Netflix (@netflix) October 4, 2021
4. There were reactions of those who didn’t know how to use Twitter.
Instagram and Facebook users who don’t use Twitter: pic.twitter.com/0ANAWhGR2w
— David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) October 4, 2021
5. Some even suggested that founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg should put Facebook in a bowl of rice.
6. Others really didn’t know what to do with themselves.
7. The survivors of the blackout.
8. Everyone heading over to Twitter.
Bomboclaat pic.twitter.com/sq9eVZ5SzC
— BMS_BARBO (@LeBarbologue) January 27, 2020
9. The Edward Snowden reaction you didn’t know you needed.
Facebook and Instagram go mysteriously offline and, for one shining day, the world becomes a healthier place. #facebookdown
— Edward Snowden (@Snowden) October 4, 2021
10. The Nokia phone, that is still working even during a social media blackout.
11. The social media platforms Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp being buried while Twitter watched.
Me running to Twitter to confirm that I am not the only one having issue with Whatsapp, Instagram and Facebook#serverdown pic.twitter.com/EdvDLeLC2J
— Naveed Ahmad (@NaveedA42833873) October 4, 2021
12. Myspace’s chance to come back to life.
@hardestgeezer scenes when you emerge from the coffin like the @undertaker after being buried alive for one whole week with nothing but water pic.twitter.com/da1KxfUudA
— Mike McCaffrey (@mikemccaffreyuk) October 2, 2021
13. The one where Facebook and Instagram were on a break.
14. Others assumed Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp got eliminated in The Squid Game.
15. People shown enjoying Twitter while Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp burn behind.
Me enjoying all the memes on twitter after instagram and Facebook is down#facebookdown #serverdown pic.twitter.com/AHC8GUkRKQ
— MuscleSquadron (@muscle_squadron) October 4, 2021
16. One tweet showed some people actually got work done thanks to social media platforms being down.
Me: Facebook is down.
Wife: I could tell even without checking my phone.
Me: How?
Wife: People are actually getting work done.
— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) October 4, 2021
17. The new possible reality to not having Instagram.
18. An inside look at what’s going on in the Twitter team.
WhatsApp instagram and Facebook is down :
Twitter Headquarters :😂😂😂😂#WhatsApp#WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/bBrt3Fn65u
— MaploTi (@TiMaplo) October 4, 2021
19. Some thought their Wifi router was the problem.
Me after switching between my wifi and data only to realise that instagram and facebook are down #instagramdown
— Benji (@Cule_Ben) October 4, 2021
Bonus: Finally the meme that of course included Mr Bean.
— OverSeasRights.Com (@Overseasrights) October 4, 2021
