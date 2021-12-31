2022 Has Landed: Here’s What Some Of Malta’s Top Household Names Hope For The New Year

2021 was a tough one, there’s no denying that. But with a hard year comes valuable lessons and with a new year comes an abundance of hope. With that being said, Lovin Malta has reached out to some of the island’s most loved personalities to find out what lessons they’ve learned this year, along with what they hope to see in 2022 and, spoiler alert, the end of the pandemic is mentioned once or twice. But hey, can you blame them? Here are the hopes of and lessons learned by Malta’s favourite faces:

1. Keith Demicoli “I learned that you just have to be bold enough to take the first step. No plan works out perfectly when you make a career change or start an entrepreneurial journey. However, I’m learning that’s part of the exciting journey. Adapting is indeed part of the process. It helps you to embolden your mind and strengthen your mental resilience. In my view, they’re both critical to succeed.” “I’m hoping for more good news! I am hopeful and realistically optimistic that the end of the pandemic is in sight. We will soon continue fulfilling our dreams and enjoy our loved ones without any restrictions whatsoever!” 2. Valentina Rossi “Don’t take people for granted! Make time for people and don’t let work take over your life,” she learned from 2021. “For next year, I’m hoping for a mask-free Malta.”

3. Byron Camilleri “I’ve learned to appreciate time with my loved ones even more,” he explained. “My hope is that our wedding won’t be postponed for the third time round.” 4. Owen Bonnici “This year I’ve realised that we have some really amazing researchers on our island. Top stuff.” “In 2022, I hope that more European countries follow in our footsteps and introduce harm reduction approaches to cannabis use.”

5. Bernard Grech “2021 taught me that there’s something new to learn everyday.” “I hope that enough people realise they can make a difference and be the change this country needs.”

