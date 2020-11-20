A Day After Selling Out In Malta, PS5s Are Being Sold For Double The Price

Just a day after the well-sought-after PlayStation 5 launched and sold out in Malta, scalpers are taking to online marketplaces to sell the console at double the price.

Here in Malta as well as all around Europe, authorised Sony PlayStation resellers are selling the console for more or less the same price – €499.00

But a quick look at Facebook Marketplace will expose a number of Maltese sellers asking for double that, sometimes more.

One particular seller had not one, but three consoles up for grabs, each for the ‘non-negotiable’ price of €1,000.