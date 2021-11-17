Akon Is In Malta Promoting His Cryptocurrency Ahead Of ‘500 Bottles Of Champagne’ Party Tonight

Akon, the renowned singer known for songs like ‘Beautiful’ and ‘Lonely’ is currently in Malta talking finance and planning to party.

The singer-turned-businessman who is set to build a $6 billion city in Senegal named Akon City is on the island to talk about his new cryptocurrency Akoin.

He spent the morning talking at SiGMA – World’s iGaming Festival about Akoin, a blockchain platform and digital currency he leads.

Recognised as one of the most powerful voices across Africa and the Diaspora, Akon has already brought solar power in one form or another to 18 countries in Africa, creating safety, health and well-being for over 100 million of the 600 million Africans who lack electricity today.

Presenter Dave Crane shared a photo from the Westin Dragonara Hotel in St Julian’s where he had breakfast with the “industry icon” and discussed life in Dubai, the importance of family and having nine children.

“He lit up Africa,” he said. “He used to run a 700k/ a month car theft business before going legit and becoming a recording legend. Truly amazing guy and incredible speaker.”