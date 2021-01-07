Join The 2021 Lovin Malta Team! We’re Hiring Journalists And Videographers

Goodbye 2020, hello 2021! After a jam-packed year filled with new online shows, groundbreaking stories, and several milestones, we’re launching our first call of the year for Malta’s best and brightest to join the Lovin Malta team.

We’re looking for journalists and videographers to bring their own twist and unique flair to the Lovin Malta team. If you have a keen eye for detail, a passion for storytelling and willingness to learn new skills, we want to hear from you!

Call for videographers Are you a creator who lives and breathes video? This is the dream job for you! Working with the video team, you will be entrusted with a number of exciting projects, ranging from groundbreaking documentaries and a variety of original shows, to award nights and interviews.

Call for journalists We pride ourselves on being the inside track to everything on the Maltese islands; from daily local news and tips about the best places to eat, to incisive opinion pieces, human interest stories and the opportunity to front some of our bigger stories on camera – if content is your bread and butter, this is the job for you. Here at Lovin Malta, respecting all stories no matter the subject is of the utmost importance to us. So if you have something to say, we want to hear about it!

What qualifications are we looking for? Here at Lovin Malta, we employ a diverse group of people with completely different life experiences, and we want to keep it that way. You don’t need a specific degree or a pre-set amount of experience in a particular line of work, and each person will be assessed on his or her own merit. Above all, though, we’re looking for people who want to effect change and have an impact on the issues that matter, as well as the desire to keep people informed about what is going on in Malta. Because for such a small island, there sure is a lot going on!