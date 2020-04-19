5 Years On: Get 20% Off All Daniel Holmes, Planting Authority And Kwarantina Merch

Lovin Malta’s fifth anniversary is here and as a result, we are happy to announce that our merchandise is going on sale, all day on Tuesday 20th April (a.k.a. 4/20)! First up: Daniel Holmes’ bestselling memoir about his first-hand experiences with the Maltese prison system is available at 20% off! Head to our official Amazon account for the e-book, or visit the Lovin Deals website for the paperback version. The eye-opening account offers a never-before-seen biography into the eight years Holmes spent in Corradino Correctional Facility.

Whilst purchasing your copy of the book, make sure to browse and purchase the amazing merch we’ve launched with the Planting Authority initiative. Thanks to a collaboration with Souvenirs That Don’t Suck, we’re able to bring you this fun and cool merch. Ranging from stickers to coasters and t-shirts, these are the perfect way to celebrate our anniversary and show off your amazing new style, whilst supporting the Planting Authority.

Even though the Planting Authority was an April Fool’s joke, it does still reflect what Lovin Malta believes to be the way forwards in cannabis reform in Malta. Make sure to check out this flash sale on the Planting Authority website and enjoy all the amazing merch you can buy. And lastly, the colourful Kwarantina collection is also on sale, so if you’re looking to kick your wardrobe up a notch with some whacky and wonderful drawings of some of the most iconic Maltese figures, you’re in the right place. Tag a friend who needs this merch.