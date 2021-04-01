WATCH: Ok, So The Planting Authority Was An April Fools Joke, But You Can Still Help Us Send An Important Message

Unfortunately for Malta’s cannabis users, Lovin Malta’s The Planting Authority was, in fact, our April Fool’s stunt. However, the Planting Authority does reflect what Lovin Malta strongly believes to be the way forward when it comes to cannabis reform. And if you agree with this message, help us get the word out by buying the very real merchandise we created with our friends at Souvenirs That Don’t Suck. If people should not be punished for using cannabis, as our legislators seem to be agreeing, then the next logical step would be to ensure users have access to the plant in a safe and regulated manner.

Cannabis social clubs have proven successful in other European countries and cities, most famously Barcelona, where users sign up to a club to grow a stipulated amount of cannabis for them on their behalf. Growing cannabis is a painstaking task which requires several hours of labour and observation and the right knowledge about the optimum conditions necessary for the plant to flourish. Not every cannabis user has the time, expertise, or indeed the space in their homes, to cultivate it properly, which means they will most likely still resort to the black market. The dangers of the black market are well-documented; not only do users forego the peace of mind of knowing what exactly it is they’re purchasing but their money often gets funnelled to criminal networks. Moreover, the product itself is untaxed, resulting in loss of revenue for the government. Cannabis social clubs can solve these problems, giving users a chance to access high-quality products in a regulated market while creating a new economic niche.

Prime Minister Robert Abela has pledged to reform Malta’s cannabis laws to end the arrests of people caught with a bit of weed and to allow people to grow up to four plants for their personal use. There has been no indication whether or not the new law will allow the formation of cannabis social clubs, with Abela leaving the door open, but we strongly believe they’re in the spirit of the proposed reform. With enough awareness-raising and campaigning, there’s every chance that the government will listen to the requests of Malta’s cannabis community, which does have significant strength in numbers – a study last year found that over 40,000 people in Malta have used cannabis at least once. Who knows? Maybe it won’t be long before you can unwind to some Ramla l-Ħadra or try out the new Daniel Ħolma with some mates after all.

Now for the better news. Those delicious food items we mentioned in our original article are not a joke. Bentley‘s juicy chicken fingers, wholesome pork ribs and their sinfully-good bronut may not actually be infused with cannabis, but they’re still definitely worth trying out (and make for pretty good munchies). And they are indeed branching out to Paceville with a new Bentley’s Latinos outlet!

And while Fuel & Co‘s CBD Fuel juice and CBD Mint juice may not be on the menu, all of their other fruity and nutty drinks are legit and provide for a meal that is at once both healthy and filling.

As for Mom & Pops, while they won’t be helping the Planting Authority, the Paceville-based store can certainly sort out all your weed needs, from rolling papers and bongs to electronic jars to keep your buds inside and all other cannabis accessories you can ask for.

And while CBD Box may not be setting up the Planting Authority, their online store is quite something to behold, selling CBD ointment, oils and everything in between as a wellness treatment for humans and pets alike.

