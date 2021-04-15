We’re Looking For Video Executives To Join The Lovin Malta Team!

Sun’s finally out, and summer is just around the corner, so what better time to put those golden hour skills to good use (and be part of a dynamic and fast-paced team to boot)?

We’re looking for the islands’ most talented videographers to bring their own twist and unique flair to the Lovin Malta team. If you have a keen eye for detail, a passion for storytelling, and a love for all things Malta and Gozo, we want to hear from you!