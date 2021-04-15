We’re Looking For Video Executives To Join The Lovin Malta Team!
Sun’s finally out, and summer is just around the corner, so what better time to put those golden hour skills to good use (and be part of a dynamic and fast-paced team to boot)?
We’re looking for the islands’ most talented videographers to bring their own twist and unique flair to the Lovin Malta team. If you have a keen eye for detail, a passion for storytelling, and a love for all things Malta and Gozo, we want to hear from you!
We pride ourselves on being the inside track to everything on the Maltese islands; from daily local news and tips about the best places to eat, to incisive opinion pieces, human interest stories and the opportunity to front some of our bigger stories on camera – if you a creator who lives and breathes video, then this is the dream job for you!
Working with the video team, you will be entrusted with a number of exciting projects, ranging from groundbreaking documentaries and a variety of original shows, to award nights and interviews.
What qualifications are we looking for?
Here at Lovin Malta, we employ a diverse group of people with completely different life experiences, and we want to keep it that way. You don’t need a specific degree or a pre-set amount of experience in a particular line of work, and each person will be assessed on his or her own merit.
Above all, though, we’re looking for people who want to effect change and have an impact on the issues that matter, as well as the desire to keep people informed about what is going on in Malta. Because for such a small island, there sure is a lot going on!
How do I apply?
Think you’ve got what it takes to join our team? Click here to apply for the call for video executive.
Remember: our roles are super competitive so don’t hold back in your applications!