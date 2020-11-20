Charter For Equality And Empowerment of Girls Adopted On International Children’s Day
To mark this year’s International Children’s Day, the Business and Professional Women (Valletta) Malta (BPW) & Malta Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society (MFWS) have revealed plans to adopt The Charter of Girl’s Rights.
International Children’s Day is celebrated with the intention of raising awareness towards rights and education for all children.
The BPW form an associate club of the International Federation of Business & Professional Women, one of the oldest female organizations worldwide – which celebrated their 90th anniversary earlier this year.
As an organisation that strives towards the empowerment of women and girls, BPW have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to work towards the education and adoption of the Charter of the Girl’s Rights (Charter).
Inspired by the UN Convention on the Rights of a Child, “the Charter consists of Nine Articles all aimed towards the empowerment of girls and to educate on gender equality and the fight against violence” the joint statement read.
The nine articles cover the basic rights that every girl and adolescent are entitled to having – including to be safeguarded from any violence, exploitation or constriction of any type (Article 2) and to not be targeted or used in publicity in the defence of any campaign that may shine a negative light upon one’s image or negatively impact one’s dignity (Article 9).
Additionally, the joint statement concluded by noting that “a joint commission has been set-up between BPW and MFWS to work on the adoption of the 9 Articles which will include a campaign to generate awareness and towards the adoption of the Charter of the Girl’s Rights.”
Further information about these two organisations, check out BPW and MFWS‘ websites!
