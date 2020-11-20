Charter For Equality And Empowerment of Girls Adopted On International Children’s Day

To mark this year’s International Children’s Day, the Business and Professional Women (Valletta) Malta (BPW) & Malta Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society (MFWS) have revealed plans to adopt The Charter of Girl’s Rights.

International Children’s Day is celebrated with the intention of raising awareness towards rights and education for all children.

The BPW form an associate club of the International Federation of Business & Professional Women, one of the oldest female organizations worldwide – which celebrated their 90th anniversary earlier this year.

As an organisation that strives towards the empowerment of women and girls, BPW have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to work towards the education and adoption of the Charter of the Girl’s Rights (Charter).