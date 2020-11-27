Christmas Gift Shopping? Check Out Lovin Deals’ Black Friday Offer On Daniel Holmes’ Explosive Memoir

There’s now officially less than a month to go until Christmas, and as decorations start filling up Malta’s houses, it’s time to start planning what will fill the stockings. So why not make the most of Black Friday and get your hands on one of the island’s most important books this year?

Lovin Deals has rolled out a brand new deal specifically for Black Friday and hot on the heels of Daniel Holmes’ much-anticipated explosive memoir from his eight and a half years in prison.

Holmes’ incredible debut sold over 100 copies within days of its release, and for just one day, it can now be yours for even less!

You can now buy a bundle of five books at the reduced price of €9.99 each instead of €14.99.