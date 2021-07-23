Attention Writers: We’re Looking For Copywriters To Join The Lovin Malta Team!
Leading the way in innovative campaigns is what Lovin Malta is all about – and we’re looking for talented copywriters to join our growing team!
Over the last five years, we’ve grown from a small alternative inside track covering the Maltese islands to the nation’s leading cross-platform source of content.
Now, we’re looking for a copywriter to bring their own twist and unique flair to the Lovin Malta team. If you have a keen eye for detail, grasp project requirements quickly and have an interest in the commercial side of modern media houses, we want to hear from you!
Working with the creative section, you will be entrusted with a number of exciting projects, ranging from innovative campaigns, groundbreaking documentaries and a variety of original shows, and award nights.
Your job will see you liaising directly with Lovin Malta’s sales team to help some of the nation’s biggest brands deliver their message to the country, writing and scripting content for both our online and video platforms.
What qualifications are we looking for?
Here at Lovin Malta, we employ a diverse group of people with completely different life experiences, and we want to keep it that way. You don’t need a specific degree or a pre-set amount of experience in a particular line of work, and each person will be assessed on his or her own merit.
Writers who understand the latest trends in SEO, social media and other forms of digital marketing will have an edge.
How do I apply?
Think you’ve got what it takes to join our team? Click here to apply and be sure to include a CV and covering letter.
Remember: our roles are super competitive so don’t hold back in your applications!
