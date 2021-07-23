Attention Writers: We’re Looking For Copywriters To Join The Lovin Malta Team!

Leading the way in innovative campaigns is what Lovin Malta is all about – and we’re looking for talented copywriters to join our growing team!

Over the last five years, we’ve grown from a small alternative inside track covering the Maltese islands to the nation’s leading cross-platform source of content.

Now, we’re looking for a copywriter to bring their own twist and unique flair to the Lovin Malta team. If you have a keen eye for detail, grasp project requirements quickly and have an interest in the commercial side of modern media houses, we want to hear from you!

Working with the creative section, you will be entrusted with a number of exciting projects, ranging from innovative campaigns, groundbreaking documentaries and a variety of original shows, and award nights.

Your job will see you liaising directly with Lovin Malta’s sales team to help some of the nation’s biggest brands deliver their message to the country, writing and scripting content for both our online and video platforms.