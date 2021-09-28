Higher Secondary School Students To Return To Physical Lectures On 8th October
Giovanni Curmi Higher Secondary School has just announced the return to physical lectures from 8th October with the release of its full semester calendar for this scholastic year
“There will be online induction meetings for all first-year students starting on Monday 4th October 2021,” the school said in a Facebook post.
This comes after weeks of higher secondary students being left in the dark, unsure of whether their studies will commence physically or virtually.
