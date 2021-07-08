Calling All Writers: We’re Hiring Journalists And Content Creators

Getting behind Malta’s biggest stories, game-changers and leading personalities in a unique way is what we’re all about, which is why we’re excited to announce we are growing our Lovin Malta team of journalists and content writers !

We’re on the hunt for Malta’s best and brightest to lend their talents to our newsroom. Whether it’s a keen eye for detail, a passion for storytelling, or the determination to get to the heart of the islands’ biggest and most pressing matters, we want to hear from you.

Storytelling is not just about writing though. We expect all our potential team members to be able to think on their feet and understand how to best adapt a story for each one of our available platforms.

Over the last five years, we’ve grown from a small alternative inside track covering the Maltese islands, to the nation’s leading cross-platform source of content. We pride ourselves on diversity – whether it’s local news and tips about the best places to eat, to incisive opinion pieces, human interest stories and the opportunity to front some of our bigger stories on camera – if content is your bread and butter, this is the job for you.

Most importantly, aside from other writers, you’ll also be working hand-in-hand with members of our video team, where you will be entrusted with a number of exciting projects, ranging from groundbreaking documentaries and a variety of original shows , to divisive and insightful interviews and heart-stopping breaking news .

What qualifications are we looking for?

We employ a diverse group of people with completely different life experiences, and we want to keep it that way. You don’t need a specific degree or a pre-set amount of experience in a particular line of work, and each person will be assessed on his or her own merit.

Above all, though, we’re looking for people who want to effect change and have an impact on the issues that matter, as well as the desire to keep people informed about what is going on in Malta.

How do I apply?

Think you’ve got what it takes to join our team? Click here to apply for the call for journalists.

Remember: our roles are super competitive so don’t hold back in your applications, and be sure to include a covering letter and CV.