Lovin Represents! Malta’s NGOs, Chambers And Unions Pass On Their Knowledge In This New Series

The first episode of Lovin Represents drops this week! Lovin Malta’s latest series gives you unique insight into key members of Malta’s civil society, who are some of the biggest movers and shakers on the island.

Lovin Represents, much like our other awesome series Meet The Boss, will focus on the visions, business tips and crucial topics concerning the heads of Malta’s Unions, Chambers and NGOs.

Through this, we will give you the latest on just what these organisations do for the good of the Maltese people whether it is in the workplace, our environment or helping Malta’s most vulnerable – especially in these difficult times.

For the first episode, Lovin Malta sat down with Josef Bugeja – the Secretary-General of the General Worker’s Union, which represents 51,000 members across Malta.

In the coming weeks, Lovin Represents will bring you everything you could ever hope to learn about how these organisations work as their leaders explain to you exactly why you should be keeping your attention on them.

Each episode will feature a series of questions designed to fully capture the very essence of each highlighted organisation. We also ask all guests to come with a question of their choice that they would like to be specifically asked to help further highlight the message they wish to pass on to the Maltese people.

If you’ve ever wanted to know more about some of Malta’s most crucial members of civil society, then Lovin Represents will become your new favourite guide to the organisations.

Tag someone who’ll adore Lovin Represents