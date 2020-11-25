Malta’s Notorious Tiger King Anton Rea To Appear On Tomorrow’s Episode Of Lovin Daily

Malta’s very own infamous Tiger King Anton Rea Cutajar will appear on tomorrow morning’s episode of Lovin Daily.

Owner of the Siġġiewi zoo L-Arka ta’ Noe, Cutajar has developed a reputation for himself due to his outspoken views on illegal migration in Malta as questions arise over his land… as well as his supplying of medical ventilators via direct orders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tomorrow’s live episode of Lovin Daily – which will feature an interview with Cutajar – will air at 10am.

As new animal rights proposals seek to ban breeding in Malta and create new restrictions for animal owners, and animal activists describe cub-petting as “exploitation”, zoos in Malta are under more scrutiny than ever before.

Earlier this month, Lovin Malta toured L-Arka’ ta’ Noe to find out more about Malta’s Tiger King, and his animals, in his natural habitat.