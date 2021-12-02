Malta’s Police Offering Free-Self Defence Classes To Child Victims Of Crime

Malta’s police force has started offering free self-defence sessions to any child over the age of eight, who has fallen victim to any kind of criminal offence. Lydia Abela, the wife of Prime Minister Robert Abela, together with the Minister of Home Affairs Byron Camilleri, announced the initiative during a visit to the gym of the Academy for Disciplined Forces, where they spoke to members of the SIU section within the Police Force who will be conducting the training.

“As part of the 16 days of activism, we wanted to focus on children this year to ensure that they are given every possible opportunity so that the negative experience does not impact their future,” Abela explained. The goal of these sessions is to give children the opportunity to learn how to defend themselves and be able to protect their personal space without resorting to violence. The training will help the child acquire new skills, build new friendships and have confidence in their own abilities.

“Through this initiative, the Corps will be reaching out to the youngest victims in society, children, who often do not have a voice, to call for help. As a ministry we are working so that a victim does not become a victim again twice,” Camilleri explained. He went on to clarify how “with this project, the Corps will be conveying the message that the police are there to help the public while the person feels safe with their presence”.

If you or anyone you know might be interested and could benefit from this service, feel free to contact the police through the Victim Support Agency on 25689700 or by emailing [email protected].

