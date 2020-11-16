Man Up! One Maltese Project Is Creating A Space For Men To Become Their Best Selves

Kaxxaturi’s Jon Mallia and Willingness Team lead clinician Matthew Bartolo have come together to create a holistic space where men of all ages can converge to seek out a path that will lead them to their best selves.

This World Men Mental Health Day marks the exciting launch of ManUpMalta.com , a new project designed to change the tide and redirect that raw masculine energy towards building a better future for us all.

Man Up’s first event will be the mega-intense Man Up Camp on 5th and 6th December. A supercharged two-day experience replete with mental, emotional and physical activities that will get you on your way to becoming the Ultimate YOU.

From military-style training that will unchain the beast within to a mindfulness whiskey sitting that will give rise to the clarity you need to take serious and important decisions.

So who is the Man Up Camp for?

Every male aged 18 and upwards. Whether you are acing life but have hit a plateau or feel a bit uncertain on how you can best put your talents to good use – the Man Up Camp is where you need to be.

“And while one to one therapy programs can have great outcomes, the ancient ritualistic concept of drawing strength and wisdom from a community of other men that are driven to become of better service to themselves, their families and their communities is truly a powerful transcending tool,” Bartolo explained.

Certainly, when it comes to male mental health there is a real and dangerous crisis afoot. In the past 10 years, 246 people tragically lost their lives to suicide in Malta, 215 of those people were men. That’s a staggering 90%.

“We believe that men have a power within them that can be bridled to achieve incredible things,” says Mallia. “But once this energy is frustrated or misguided, it can easily turn into a force for fatal destruction as evidenced by the shocking suicide rates and prevalence for domestic abuse.”

Go to www.manupmalta.com and sign up to the experience that could help you alter your life path for good.

Jon, Matthew, Force Fit’s John Spartan, Sigma Foundation’s Keith Marshall and a few other special guests are looking forward to making your Man Up Camp an experience that you will carry with you for a long time to come.

And by the way…if you feel like you REALLY need to be at the camp but simply cannot afford it, just write Jon and Matt an email on [email protected] and they will help you get a spot soon in one of the upcoming dates.

