Need A Career Kickstarter? Lovin Malta Is Looking For Young And Passionate Interns To Join The Team!

Are you looking for a fresh start in a trailblazing creative company and a great line for your CV? Listen up people, Lovin Malta is looking for creative, hungry and determined talent to join the ranks. If this sounds like you, get in touch because we’re looking for awesome interns to join our journalist, sales and video teams.

On a general note, the ideal candidates are people that are all about the Cs: creative, confident, collaborative and have a can-do attitude. Each internship is ten weeks and forms part of JobsPlus’ initiative called the Work Exposure Scheme. Six of the ten weeks are paid, four are not. We believe this is enough time to give you ample experience in the field. In order to apply, you’ll need to a resident of Malta, unemployed and have no prior involvement in such an initiative. Each team requires different skillsets, so let me break them down for you: 1. Journalism

Have you ever dreamt of writing for Malta’s fastest-growing media house? As a content writer/ journalist intern, you’ll learn the ins and outs of the newsroom; helping our editor with scheduling, data collection and reporting on all content produced. It’s a perfect way to get your foot in the world of journalism. You don’t need experience but a positive attitude, solid work ethic and hunger to learn. 2. Video

If you’re passionate about visuals that inspire, our videographer internship may be for you. This intern will help assist in shooting, logging, editing and producing video content under the Lovin Malta brand. You’ll be working on a varied portfolio of work, with the newsroom and commercial team. Fast-learners and passionate, aspiring filmmakers apply. Fluency in Adobe Premiere is essential and proficiency in After Effects is ideal. A basic understanding of lighting setups and audio is a major plus too. Don’t forget to submit your showreel link in your application! 3. Sales

Are you an idea machine? Are you super confident? As a Lovin Malta sales intern, you’ll use your creative noggin and passion to help the company move forward. You’ll work on sales pitches for products and services sold by Lovin Malta, brainstorm ideas with the creative team for client campaigns and approach potential clients while working in a young, fun environment. You’ll also help produce sales quotas for upper management. Sales interns need to be cool, calm and collected enough to converse with clients and people, have basic knowledge of Excel and PowerPoint and of course, be motivated! Are you interested in any of Lovin Malta’s internships? Dust off your CV and other materials and send them over here, we’d love to hear from you. Tag someone who needs to apply!