Ready To Help Run A Newsroom? Lovin Malta Is Looking For An Administrative Assistant To Join The Team!

Are you a person with a keen eye for detail that’s curious about the day-to-day running of a newsroom in Malta? Lovin Malta is looking for an administrative assistant to the Editor-in-Chief and newsroom to join our ever-growing team!

Over the last five years, we’ve grown from a small alternative inside track covering the Maltese islands to the nation’s leading cross-platform source of content.

Now, we’re looking for an administrative assistant to help the newsroom with the day-to-day operations and bring their talents to the team.

If you’re detail-orientated, have great organisational skills, and a passion for the hustle-and-bustle of the country’s news cycle, we would like to hear from you!

Your job will see you liaising directly with the Editor-in-Chief and the newsroom – and will be entrusted with ensuring that everything runs smoothly – whether that’s handling communication, distributing Lovin Malta’s content, or helping with video production.

Working with the newsroom, you’ll get a first-hand experience with the many cogs that make the Lovin Malta clock tick.