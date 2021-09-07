No More ‘Ladies And Gentlemen’: Air Malta Starts Using Gender Neutral Language
Air Malta will be adopting gender neutral language in their communication from now on. While customers used to be welcomed as ‘ladies and gentlemen’, the company will address customers as ‘guests’ moving forward.
“Diversity and equality are core values at Air Malta, and the airline welcomes all its customers, irrespective of their nationality, race, political ideology, religion, and gender,” Air Malta said in an announcement this morning.
The airline’s Executive Chairperson David G. Curmi stated that their customer-facing staff will be using more gender-neutral language when addressing their customers, both inflight and on the ground.
“For an airline with a multicultural clientele, inclusion is a very important value, and we want to express this attitude shift in our language as well,” highlighted Curmi.
Air Malta will also be making linguistic changes to all its company documentation, including contracts and operational manuals.
What do you make of the switch to gender neutral language?
Credit cover photo: Air Malta