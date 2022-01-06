We’re Hiring! Lovin Malta Is Looking For A Sales Executive To Join The Team

Are you up for the challenge of building long-lasting relationships with both new and existing clients? We are on the hunt for a brand new Sales Executive to join the Lovin Malta family. Forming part of the little section we like to call the Commercial Pod, you’ll be responsible for a wide range of exciting tasks: from coming up with effective pitches, to putting your creative hat on when it comes to creating suitable sales strategies. You’ll be working closely with the Management, Creative and Marketing teams of the company to be able to formulate successful pitches and suitable strategies for each of your unique clients. What do you need to apply?

Apart from the hunger to hustle, you will also need to be able to work closely with different people from all walks of life. Knowing how to best package something to sell is the number one attribute that would help you shine in this role. No matter if it’s face-to-face, on the phone, or via e-mail, your sales spunk needs to shine through. Knowledge in marketing for media is not necessary for this role, but it sure would give you some extra points when it comes down to it. That being said, as long as you can manage existing clients while driving in new ones, you’re up for consideration! This role is truly all about relationships and hitting those sales targets, so if you’re a people person with impeccable selling skills, we want to hear from you. You also get some job perks!

By forming part of a fast-paced, eclectic, and hard-working team, you’ll have some brand new experiences and become an integral part of the team. Lovin Malta treats each one of their team members like family, and with competitive salaries, a paid-for phone bill, one work-from-home day a week, and an extra day of leave for your birthday every single year, what are you waiting for? How do I apply?

Have we piqued your interest? Head on here to become our next sales superstar! Our roles are very competitive so be sure to really sell yourself with your application – the better your pitch, the better fit you will be. Tag someone who would make a great Sales Executive!

