We’re Hiring! Lovin Malta Is Looking For SEO Interns

Know your Heading 1s from your Heading 3s? Do the inner workings of keyword research keep you up at night? Did you make it past this sentence yet and inspected the code of this article to spot the SEO no-no in our cover image yet? Do you have absolutely no idea what we’re on about but want to get SEO savvy anyway?

With more restrictions being lifted, we’re looking to grow the Lovin Malta family even further. If you have a passion for SEO or are looking to expand your knowledge of search engine optimisation and extended digital marketing, you just might be the right fit!

Apply for an SEO Internship Quality over quantity (and their intricate interlacing) is the bread and butter of SEO, and precisely what we’re looking for with our SEO interns. We pride ourselves on being the inside track to everything on the Maltese islands; from daily local news and tips about the best places to eat, to incisive opinion pieces, and human interest stories. This is why we need you to put your SEO skills to the test, to make sure the right content is seen by the right people at the right time.

Why choose Lovin Malta? Respecting all stories no matter the subject is of the utmost importance to us. Which means you get the opportunity to work in a sector that taps into all aspects and forms of content, across different mediums and social media platforms. SEO flexing has never been easier!

What qualifications are we looking for? Here at Lovin Malta, we employ a diverse group of people with completely different life experiences, and we want to keep it that way. Each person will be assessed on their own merit, and while experience in SEO and full stack development are a massive plus, you don’t need a specific degree or a pre-set amount of experience in a particular line of work. Plus, the more SEO mishaps you spot in this article, the better your overall ranking! Above all, though, we’re looking for people who want to effect change and have an impact on the issues that matter, as well as the desire to keep people informed about what is going on in Malta and Gozo.

How do I apply? Think you’ve got what it takes to join our team? Click here to apply for the call for SEO internships. Remember: our roles are super competitive so don’t hold back in your applications!