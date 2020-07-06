Coming Soon: The Lovin Malta Social Media Awards Are Back

The wait is finally over: the Lovin Malta Social Media Awards are back with a bang for a third edition! Following last year’s phenomenal success, which saw over 118,000 public votes – that’s over a quarter of the islands’ population – it’s time to give a shoutout to those shakers and movers defining every aspect of Maltese life over the past year.

The upcoming 2021 edition, will feature some surprises including a few exciting new categories, but more on that later. The full list will be announced very soon.

While we’re all looking forward to a return to normality and the chance to celebrate the most impactful content on social media over this past year, you will have to wait just a little bit longer. Highlights from last year’s awards included winners such as Yazmin Zammit Stevens as Best Sportsperson (recently announced to be taking part in the Tokyo Olympics later this month), Nate, Frank and Rossi for Best TV/Radio Host, and national treasure Adrian Zammit taking home Best Influencer.

Best TV/Radio Host 2020 - Nate, Frank and Rossi

Best Influencer 2020 - Adrian Zammit

Of course, the yearly Lovin Malta Award will be back for the 3rd edition, with previous winners including Alexandra Alden (2019), and Peppi Azzopardi (2020).

Lovin Malta Award 2020 - Peppi Azzopardi

While we’re keeping most of the finer details under wraps for now, we’re calling on local businesses to jump on board and help make this an unforgettable event. If you want to get involved with sponsoring a Category, get in touch with our sales team at the following email addresses: [email protected]

[email protected] While you wait for more news about the 2021 SMAs, here’s last year’s show to give you a refresher:

