This Charades Game Offers A Maltese Twist To The Iconic Party Game

Family games night is a pillar of bonding with those we cherish most… Until someone brings out Monopoly. From Scrabble to Uno, we just want to be able to have a laugh and enjoy ourselves. Yet, it playing the same games over and over can become stale fast.

One group of students is offering a fresh take on an iconic game, bringing charades to a whole new level with a fun and topical Maltese variation: Ras Il-Fuq.

Available on Android’s Play Store, Ras Il-Fuq brings every Malta-related topic from Food to Politicians and Eurovision, with an 18+ version available too.

It allows people to really have fun with Maltese pop culture in a way that few other games can.