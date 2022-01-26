Need A Change In 2022? Lovin Malta Is Looking For Videographers To Join Our Team

Calling all videographers – whether it is a ground-breaking documentary, an awards show or even daily news, as creators, we are always on the lookout for spaces where we can create the content we and our followers want. Here at Lovin Malta, we pride ourselves on being the go-to place for keeping you updated on everything on the Maltese islands. From daily local news and human interest stories to tips about the best places to eat we’ve got you covered. With the Broadcasting Authority once again confirming Lovin Malta as the islands’ most popular portal for online video content, we’re looking for the next brightest starts to be a part of the journey.

We’re hiring videographers! If you’ve got an eye for detail, love storytelling and want to create some of the country’s most iconic content, then this is the dream job for you! With a job at Lovin Malta, you will be entrusted with countless exciting projects. You can be a part of the next season of one of our exciting series, film our next big documentary – or even be responsible for filming our next most viewed video.

What qualifications do you need? We employ a diverse group of people from different life experiences. For videographers, applicants with an understanding of local life, the Maltese islands and current affairs will be given preference. While not necessary, we may also consider previous experience in video creation, both in either production and/or post-production, in broadcasting and/or commercial. That said, each person will be assessed on their own merit, so we invite interested applicants of all backgrounds and experiences to apply! Above all, we’re looking for people who want to help effect change and have an impact on the issues that matter, all while keeping people informed about what is going on in the country. Please note: all applicants are expected to be in possession of a category B driving licence.

How do I apply? Think you have what it takes to be part of the 2022 Lovin Malta team? Click here to apply for the call. Keep in mind that our roles are super competitive, so be sure to include a CV, showreel and covering letter with your application. Do you know someone perfect for the job? Tag them in the comments below!