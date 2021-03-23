Wake Up With A Workout By Bulletcamp Trainer Daniel Lake Live On Lovin Malta… And It’s Yoga On Thursday!

Get up at 8am tomorrow and follow a full-body workout titled The Body You Want by top personal trainer Daniel Lake live on Lovin Malta’s Facebook page .

If you’re struggling to keep up with your fitness regime or if you’ve been wanting to do something about your belly ahead of summer, this is the sign you’ve been waiting for!

And on Thursday evening at 7pm, wind down with some relaxation yoga led by Rosita Jan, who will also be going live from Lovin Malta’s Facebook page.

Lake and Jan are among the more than 20 trainers currently running Bulletcamp, a four-week online bootcamp that started Monday.

This week’s free sessions will give you a taster of what you’re missing if you haven’t yet bought your all-access pass to this bootcamp which includes a wide range of classes, from kids clubs to butt workouts and much more!

The good news is you’re still in time to join the Bulletcamp and you’ll soon be able to buy a three-week pass that unlocks next Monday.