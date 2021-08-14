Want To Make An Impact? Lovin Malta Is Looking For Videographers To Join Our Team

As creators, we are always looking for that space where we can create content that feels worthwhile. Whether it is a ground-breaking documentary, an awards show or even daily news, there is a lot that can be done with videography. At Lovin Malta, we pride ourselves on being the go-to place for keeping you updated on everything on the Maltese islands. From daily local news and human interest stories to tips about the best places to eat we’ve got you covered. With the Broadcasting Authority’s latest confirmation that LM continues to be the most popular online portal. Our programmes continue to dominate the online space, with 15 included in the list – and you can be a part of the journey.



Check out Lovin Malta’s production on ultra-endurance athlete Neil Agius, which racked up over 8.7 million views, above. If you have a passion to create video content and be a part of some of our most iconic content, then this is the dream job for you! With a job at Lovin Malta, you will be entrusted with countless exciting projects. You can be a part of the next season of one of our exciting series, film our next big documentary – or even be responsible for filming our next most viewed video.

What qualifications do you need? We employ a diverse group of people from different life experiences. For videographers, applicants with previous experience in video creation, both in either production and/or post-production, in broadcasting and/or commercial, will be given preference. That said, each person will be assessed on their own merit, so we invite interested applicants of all backgrounds and experiences to apply! Above all, we’re looking for people who want to help affect change and have an impact on the issues that matter. All while keeping people informed about what is going on in the country. Please note: all applicants are expected to be in possession of a category B driving licence.

How do I apply? Think you have what it takes to be part of the Lovin Team? Click here to apply for the call. Keep in mind that our roles are super competitive, so make sure you give your application everything you’ve got! Do you know someone perfect for the job? Tag them in the comments below!