WATCH: Grab Your Favourite People And Snacks And Binge On A Mouthwatering Season Of Lovin Eats
Grab your buddies, beers and favourite snacks and consider your Saturday plans sorted – Lovin Malta is hosting a watch party of a whole season of Lovin Eats!
In honour of the fact that Lovin Malta is the most popular online TV platform, we’ve decided to host watch parties every week. We’ve already binged through the hilarious cooking show Basically and the satirical sucker-punch show Jon Jispega. Now, it’s time to celebrate Malta and Gozo’s best food with Lovin Eats Season 2.
Click on this premiere link to make sure you don’t miss it at 11.30am tomorrow!
Or, if you can’t wait until tomorrow, here’s the first episode of Season 2 to get you started.
Feast your eyes on ten tasty episodes of Lovin Eats, as host Johnathan Cilia chomps through the island’s best cuisine. From Gozitan pizza to food trucks and the world of pastizzi, it’s fun, delicious and chock-full of special guests.
While you enjoy the latest episodes of Lovin Eats, keep your eye peeled for some major surprises lined up in the next season.
