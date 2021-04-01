WATCH: Xarabank Is Back! Peppi Azzopardi To Return For A Special Episode On ‘The Calvary Of Emmanuel Camilleri’
Malta’s favourite TV show Xarabank is coming back next week, as Peppi Azzopardi returns to our screens for an exclusive online programme co-produced by Lovin Malta on Tuesday 6th April.
This time round, Xarabank will be looking at a modern-day, Maltese calvary: the story of Emmanuel Camilleri.
Ten years ago, Emmanuel Camilleri was given a prison sentence after he was accused of sexually abusing his daughter, Leanne, who was a minor at the time.
Found guilty of defiling her in 2011, Camilleri had his sentence confirmed in 2013. He continued to insist that he was innocent, even going on to say his daughter was actually forced to speak out by her mother.
Fast forward to 2015, and Emmanuel’s daughter was found guilty of giving false testimony. By then, he had spent one year, one month and one day in prison.
Apart from being imprisoned for 397 days, Emmanuel had also been wrongfully listed on the sex offenders’ register.
Six years and numerous denials of any compensation, Emmanuel was awarded €23,293.73 for his wrongful prison sentence.
Now, a whole decade after Emmanuel’s story first made headlines, he’ll be sitting down with Xarabank’s Peppi Azzopardi for an exclusive interview.
It all kicks off on Tuesday evening, and you’ll be able to watch it live on Lovin Malta’s Facebook page.
