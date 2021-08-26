12 Powerful Poems In Memory Of Daphne Caruana Galizia Released On Her Birthday
Several tributes have been paid to Daphne Caruana Galizia on what would have been her 57th birthday, but few are quite as powerful as the several original poems released to mark the occasion.
PEN Malta, the Maltese branch of the global writer lobby group PEN International, issued a call last May for new poems to be added to its online poetry memorial for Caruana Galizia.
Twelve new poems have now been added to the memorial, with renowned Maltese poet Immanuel Mifsud saying PEN Malta was humbled by the response.
Here are some of the new poems.
The Calling – by Karina Fiorini
kif tagħlaq ħalq xi ħadd – by Leanne Ellul
On the day of Daphne Caruana Galizia’s Death – by Louise Vella
Dirt – by Akuma the Poet
Fanal – by Marisa Abela
“Daphne Caruana Galizia would have been 57 today,” PEN International President Jennifer Clement said to mark the release of these new poems.
“PEN International’s poetry memorial is a tribute to her courage and her fearlessness. As we continue to honour her memory and bravery, we are reminded of the shocking and relentless harassment and threats she and her family have had to endure, which continue to this day.”
“Daphne Caruana Galizia was targeted because of her work, because she dared to express her opinions, because she refused to be silenced. She stood up against the highest levels of corruption and paid the ultimate price. Her legacy lives on. We stand alongside her family in their fight for full justice and accountability.”
Tag a poet