12 Powerful Poems In Memory Of Daphne Caruana Galizia Released On Her Birthday  

Several tributes have been paid to Daphne Caruana Galizia on what would have been her 57th birthday, but few are quite as powerful as the several original poems released to mark the occasion.

PEN Malta, the Maltese branch of the global writer lobby group PEN International, issued a call last May for new poems to be added to its online poetry memorial for Caruana Galizia.

Twelve new poems have now been added to the memorial, with renowned Maltese poet Immanuel Mifsud saying PEN Malta was humbled by the response.

Here are some of the new poems.

The Calling – by Karina Fiorini