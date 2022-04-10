Anger And Pain Translated Into Art: Last Chance To Witness Austin Camilleri’s Masterpiece

The certain anguish, anger or pain that Camilleri alludes to translates, among many other things, to the pain implicit in creation, and the dissatisfactions and struggles inherent in the emergence of one’s truth in art.

LE.IVA is a Spazju Kreattiv initiative that brings together a series of works – most of which are new creations – under the motto “Anger is a Lazy Form of Grief”.

Austin Camilleri’s translation of pain and anger at St James’ Cavallier is soon coming to an end, with a closing event set for this weekend.

His work is also tightly connected to the idea of injustice and the difficulty of clearly defining what it is to be good or bad, what it is to be guilty or innocent, what it is to be beautiful or repulsive – and many other polarisations.

The exhibition title itself, the result of the amalgamation of LE (no) and IVA (yes) in Maltese, is even a response to the artist’s desire to question the radical nature of opposites and to integrate them.

This polarisation, inherent to the island of Malta and its people, is also found in the Valletta site where Leiva, a public sculpture, stands, the niche of Palazzo Castellania, former Court of Justice of Malta and current headquarters of the Ministry of Health.

Art can hold a certain sense of critical power that can help to analyse and relocate struggles in history, deconstruct patriarchal hierarchies, and reclaim the right to diversity and discourse. Art brings us closer to beauty and truth.

Austin Camilleri was born in Gozo in 1972, and can easily be described as eager to experiment continually, as he works simultaneously and non-hierarchically with painting, installation, sculpture, video, text, architecture and drawing to present ideas of time and transience.