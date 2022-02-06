Back On Stage: Applications Are Now Open For The APS Summer Festival 2022

If you haven’t heard by now, then sit down and buckle up, because we’re going on a ride across the different art forms with the APS Summer Festival. Theatre, music, dance, and artistic installations will be taking center stage this summer. Aiming to inspire and entertain, APS Bank created this festival to help bridge the gap between artists and audiences back in 2020 in the middle of a pandemic. Coming to life to aid struggling artists, The APS Summer Festival was such a success that it’s coming back for the third year in a row. Fostering a hub for artists, where creative minds have the opportunity to dream, express, collaborate, develop and finally deliver their artistic content – the APS Summer Festival’s main goal is to deliver a bespoke, boutique experience. Here’s how to get involved

Photo Credit: Elisa Von Brockdorff, Camille Fenech

Do you have a creative idea you want to see come to life? Applications for artistic projects and art installations are open now. Make sure to get involved, as the deadline for applications is the 7th March 2022. This Arts Festival will be completely outdoors and will be happening throughout the third and fourth week of July 2022. Street performances, site-specific pieces, main stage performances, artistic collaborations and any other out of the box ideas are of great interest to the APS Summer Festival!

The mastermind behind this whole operation, Artistic Director, Annalisa Schembri, says the aim is to create something that is ‘true to the beating hearts of the artists that are echoed in the beating hearts of the audiences watching.’ Festivals are crucial to the well-being of the community. Providing everyone with the space to connect, inspire, and spark joy all while celebrating the arts – the APS Summer Festival is a ‘platform of emotions that connect the personal to the community.’ Creating a safe space for both artists and audiences to learn, experience, grow, share, connect and just be – this Festival is a breath of fresh air.

Photo Credit: Camille Fenech, Aldo Cauchi Savona

Schembri believes that “this Festival is the enabler for the creation of beautiful things” and she says that ‘the APS Summer Festival fills a vacuum and closes a gap that is currently present in the Festival ecology and economy locally and positions itself as an independent, open and inclusive space that gives the local communities quality entertainment that is relevant, forward-looking, fresh, and authentic, while having art and artists at its core’



APS Bank is out there putting the limelight on artists of all ages and walks of life, so make sure you apply with your project for the 2022 APS Summer Festival ASAP! Artists, creatives, and inbetweeners unite in this Festival which creates a safe space for everyone to come forward with their unique stories, vivid voices, nuanced notes, words of wisdom and their artistic dreams. Tag your artistic friends!