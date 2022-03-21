Art Interrupted: New Mqabba Exhibition Features Unfinished Work By Local Artists

A new exhibition in Mqabba just launched last weekend – and this one’s all about a set of works created by local artists which have been left unfinished. Among artists participating in the collective exhibition are painter Gabriel Buttigieg, sculptor Antoine Farrugia, and painter Debbie Caruana Dingli. The body of work, which was curated by Mqabba’s own Melanie Erixon from Art Sweven, is exhibiting at the exhibition space ‘Il-Kamra ta’ Fuq’, situated overhead the legendary New Life Bar in Mqabba. The Non-Finito holds an element of fascination, allure and intrigue where the viewer must rely on one’s creative imagination to complete the artwork. “Throughout the history of art, we encounter numerous artworks which for various reasons remained incomplete and are considered as masterpieces. I do have a special personal affinity for ‘incomplete’ artworks. I still remember reminding myself to breathe when I came face to face for the first time with Leonardo da Vinci’s ‘Adoration of the Magi’ at the Uffizi, Florence,” Erixon said in a statement.

Gabriel Buttigieg

“Eight artists accepted my invitation (and challenge) to participate in a collective exhibition held at ‘il-Kamra ta’ Fuq’ focusing on incomplete artworks. This ‘style of art’ is absolutely nothing new,” she said. “In fact, numerous artists adopt it as their normal artistic style. However, the difference about this exhibition is that most of the invited artists do not normally leave their works incomplete and the concept to bring together such distinct artists to showcase a number of contemporary artworks bound by this incompleteness is unusual.” Erixon also expressed how it is intriguing to see the way in which different artists interpret the theme of unfinished work, “non-finito”.

Mario Abela

Gabriel Buttigieg's large work is divided into two parts, the upper part is very typical of his oeuvre where we see a mesh of bodies filling up the canvas to the brim, while the lower part is left void of almost anything, except for a teasing drawing of a torso. A torso that triggers the viewer's imagination and curiosity as to what it might have been. Antoine Farrugia exhibits two sculptures created specifically for this exhibition. Although the abstract forms may appear complete, Farrugia opted to abandon the smooth finishing of the forms – which are normally associated with his signature style in order to invite the viewer to explore the rough details and grooves left by the tools as opposed to the sensual aspects of these two beautiful forms when seen at a distance. Participating artists in this exhibition are, Mario Abela, Alex Attard, Aaron Bezzina, Daniel Borg, Gabriel Buttigieg, Debbie Caruana Dingli, Antoine Farrugia, Darren Tanti. The exhibition will be running from 19th March until 17th April at Il-Kamra Ta' Fuq in Mqabba.

