Theatre Talks: Explore The Value Of ART And Friendship With This Maltese Production

With film, theatre and music events popping up all across the island, make sure you save some time this weekend to catch ART at the BlueBox theatre by WhatsTheirNames Theatre. Looking at the intricate friendship among three lifelong friends, ART is all about how small things can affect the symbiotic relationship between best friends. Differing opinions and feelings of disbelief are the driving forces behind this production. With Marc trying to understand why Serge has bought a completely white painting, Yvan is stuck playing devil’s advocate between the two.

Played by Nathan Brimmer, Serge is the type of man who doesn’t like putting himself in a box. Spending his whole life striving for greatness, this white painting acts as a symbol of the status Serge now has. Slight shifts in tones and him climbing the social ladder leaves Marc feeling like he is no longer his best friend. Obsessed with things staying the same Marc, played by Philip Leone-Ganado, cannot comprehend what went through Serge’s mind when he acquired this blank canvas. This out-of-character act rocks the whole basis that their friendship is built on.

Joseph Zammit as Yvan

With Marc and Serge questioning the value of their friendship, Yvan is left to placate both sides. Being the butt of the joke within this friend group, Yvan is constantly left breathless and speechless. With Joseph Zammit portraying Yvan, he is left with the job of keeping this sinking ship afloat. Juggling his personal life and these two, Yvan acts as the glue holding these three together.

This piece is close to WhatsTheirNames Theatre's hearts as it is the first-ever production they produced. With all three actors being part of this journey, they now have more life experience than when they were 20 something-year-olds in 2010. Make sure you catch this beautifully disarming piece of theatre before it's gone for good. Shows are on the 11th, 12th, and 13th February, so head on over to BlueBox to book your tickets. If you want the inside scoop, Brimmer and Leone-Ganado speak about showcasing a play that deals with the intricate relationship between men on The Next Stage podcast.