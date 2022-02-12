Bjuda: The Latest Interdisciplinary Project Connecting The Youth And The Arts In St Venera

It ties in together the different phases of our lives – from childhood to death putting youth in the midst – through bilingual poetry, photography and music.

The project BJUDA is an interdisciplinary and synesthesiac project that explores this colour and its hues in relation to its absence.

It might remind one of life, while it might remind another of death.

Like most other colours, the colour white probably signifies different things for different people.

The project is inspired by the different reminders that one would get from the same colour. It poses a multitude of questions, such as ‘What objects remind you of the colour white?’

“White is symbolic in rituals and celebrations the world over and also in different contexts. It means something different to various people. It means something in particular to all of us.”

The three main artists who came together for this project are Leanne Ellul, a writer of stories for children and for adults, and also poetry, Giola Cassar, an experienced photographic artist who exhibited her work both in Malta and abroad, and Kenneth Sacco, a musician and composer who will be sharing his music for the first time ever.

The poems have been translated into English by Albert Gatt.

After months of research and exploration of the concept of whiteness, together with a workshop for youths, the project by these three artists will reach its peak through an interactive exhibition curated by Elyse Tonna and a book with a different format than usual designed by Zvezdan Reljić.

A number of events will be held during the exhibition period, namely a poetry reading, discussions and workshops with youths and adults alike.

The exhibition was inaugurated on 9th February and will be open for the following three weeks at Aġenzija Żgħażagħ, Santa Venera.

The book can be acquired from the said exhibition venue. The exhibition and the book itself are indeed an invitation to our audiences to be part of this whiteness.

This project is financed by Aġenzija Żgħażagħ on their 10th year anniversary

