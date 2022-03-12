British Photographer Creates B&W Ode To Malta’s Environment In New Collection Of Analogue Images

British photographer Inigo Taylor has recently launched a collection of black and white analogue photographs in a touching ode to Malta’s environment in new exhibition ‘Maltese, Everlasting’.

The title is inspired by the endemic plant found on the Maltese archipelago, Helichrysum melitense (Maltese everlasting), specifically on the island of Gozo – a place that was considered home for many years during the British photographer’s childhood.

It also serves as a metaphor for the fragility of the Maltese countryside.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Inigo Taylor (@inigotaylor88)

The collection of photographs – currently exhibiting at Studio 87 in Valletta – consists of analogue photographs capturing the uniqueness of our natural environment in its purest and most vulnerable state.

Speaking to Lovin Malta, Taylor said, “the 11 landscape photographs presented in ‘Maltese, Everlasting’ are, for me, as a photographer a beginning and if for nothing else, for my daughter Rosie”.

Taylor said his fatherhood has changed the way he views his work.

“The prospect of fatherhood in autumn of 2019 changed my outlook on both photography and Malta. Walking every day in our local valley of Wied Ħesri, I began to think about our child and about what I could give to her as a father that would contribute to the best start, to live a full life,” he said.