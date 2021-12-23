Caruana Galizia Family Loan Portrait Of Young Daphne For Retrospective Exhibition At Valletta

The Caruana Galizia family has loaned a portrait of the late Daphne Caruana Galizia to an ongoing exhibition currently taking place at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta. The exhibition, titled ‘The Streak’ is being organised by Marie Gallery 5, showcasing Isabelle Borg’s work, together with Lisa Gwen as the curator and in collaboration with Maria Galea as creative director. “We are so thrilled to share with you our special addition to The Streak. A portrait of the late Daphne Caruana Galizia painted by Isabelle Borg in her famous alcove at her studio in Floriana,” Isabelle Borg Collection announced on Facebook, sharing the image.

“We would like to thank the Caruana Galizia family for loaning us this wonderful piece,” it said. “Such an incredible discovery for us, which we had to make part of this retrospective, it underlines the exhibition’s statement of female empowerment, strength and courage, which Isabelle so passionately embodied through her life and work.” “The exhibition has works loaned from different collectors, the national collection as well as Isabelle’s private collection which is managed under @isabelleborgcollection. In total we are showing around 89 works,” Maria Galea told Lovin Malta. Gwen and Galea also personally posted to their social media accounts about the new piece that was added to the collection later than the other pieces.

“This has really made my day! I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw this painting. I would like to thank Matthew Caruana Galizia and his family for loaning us such an important and wonderful piece,” Galea wrote. “Maria and I are very proud to add this piece to The Streak – Isabelle Borg Retrospective, a portrait of Daphne, in red, in Isabelle’s iconic alcove,” Gwen wrote. “This portrait, together with Dennis Vella’s portrait were ‘late’ additions to the exhibition, which we felt consolidate the retrospective, adding context, dynamic, perspective and insight to the show, and to this formidable woman,” she continued. The portrait has been loaned and will be available for viewing until 16th January, from 9am til 9pm on Mondays to Fridays, at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta. Landscape image credit: Audrey Rose Zammit Tag an art-lover that needs to see this