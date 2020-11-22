Check Out Malta’s Latest Political Cartoonist: Miriam Galea!

One Brussel-based Maltese artist is making waves with her range of political and social cartoons tackling everything from the COVID-19 pandemic to political figures in Malta. When it comes to social or political topics, satirical cartoons with their renowned caricatures, have become one of the hallmarks of expressing an artist’s views upon current events. Adding to the growing list of political/social artists across the world, is Miriam Galea. Some of her most renowned work includes shining light on some of Malta’s most notorious political scandals in the past few years.

In one post, Galea presents a question that has crossed many people’s minds in the three years since her assassination; “What would Daphne have said?” “There are many instances in which I find myself dying to know Daphne’s view. She was the only one bold and sharp enough to voice what is often left silent. It has been three years that we have been brutally robbed of Daphne Caruana Galizia’s much-needed scrutiny of Maltese society, sadly something rare yet essential in our small island.” Galea wrote in her Facebook Post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miriam Galea (@galeamiriam)

For another cartoon, Galea draws comparisons between Joseph Muscat, Adrien Delia and Donald Trump – highlighting the scandals of corruption and clinging to power as common themes between the trio. Looking towards her more socio-politically themed work, Galea calls out the issue of conservation of the environment in Malta. In her post, Galea makes note that Malta has been “ravaged” by a mixture of constant construction and widespread hunting leading to a continued erosion of Malta’s countryside – removing the ability for the Maltese people to enjoy nature.