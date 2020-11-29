Art Studio ‘Te Fit-Tazza’ Are Back With A Gorgeous Ode To Architectural Mastermind Richard England
Dream design studio Te fit-Tazza are back and doing what they do best: immortalising Malta in all its aesthetic glory through gorgeous minimalist prints.
In their latest 16-piece collection, they’ve produced an ode to the mastermind behind Malta’s most iconic architecture, the award-winning Richard England.
England is undoubtedly the most well-known architect on the island and with good reason.
His unmistakable style can be found in epochal buildings across Malta – whether its the university, the former entrance to Valletta, places of worship and places of power: each project fuses functionality with spirit.
He has often quoted poet Tennessee William’s words ‘I don’t want reality, I want magic’ – embodying his philosophy as an architect – to make the ordinary extraordinary.
Here’s a sneak peek of what to expect from the ethereal work.
1. Aquison Lido
2. Chapel of St. Andrew
3. Manikata Church
4. Razzett ta’ Sandrina
5. L-Università ta’ Malta
Te fit-Tazza wanted to shed let on how profound England’s body of work is, describing the architect as “a true gentleman, and being given his blessing to work on this collection, as well as welcoming his input on the collection along the way has been an honour.”
It’s a dream come true for those with a penchant for aesthetics, too.
Because of the pandemic, the fresh collection won’t be given the fully-blown launch it deserves. Instead, it will be released piece by piece, with a sole focus on the backstory of each work as of the second week of December.
Then, you’ll be able to snag some bespoke prints just in time for Christmas. In the meantime, decide which of your favourite people deserves such a bold piece of art (and if it’s you, just make room on your walls for them.)
Tag someone who needs to snag a bold print